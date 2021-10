EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joined Morey Hershgordon to preview the Patriots matchup with the Chargers on Halloween in Los Angeles. The 3-4 Pats face a team at 4-2 and only a game and a half about them in the AFC playoff picture.

It’s not too early to talk playoffs. Once Week 8 is over, the NFL season will be about halfway over. Can the Patriots push to the postseason begin with a win on the west coast?