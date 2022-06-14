HINGHAM, MA. (WPRI) — Former Patriots guard Joe Andruzzi knows what it’s like to battle cancer.

“Fifteen years ago today, I was with Joe at Brigham and Women’s Hospital when he was battling for his life,” said Joe’s wife, Jen, who is the President and CEO of the Andruzzi Foundation. “So to be here and to be able to do what we do for New England cancer patients is a gift.”

After fighting his own battle with cancer, Joe wanted to help other cancer patients in New England any way that he could.

“Being able to step in and help somebody out of eviction or pay and oil or electric bill or pay a car payment so that they could get to their appointments, put food on their table,” said Joe. “Many things like that is truly one of the most rewarding things we could ever do.”

Red Sox legends Tim Wakefield and Jim Rice were among those supporting at the tournament. Past and present Boston sports athletes have a bond that runs deeper than the tradition of winning.

“You get to know these guys when you’re playing here, and winning always helps too,” Joe said with a laugh. “It’s a great, great sports community, people love their sports here and to have the support of all the celebrities out here today is really amazing and pay it forward in any which way we can.”