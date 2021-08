CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) -- Law enforcement officials interviewed Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter on Thursday as they began an investigation into Gov. Dan McKee's chief of staff, Tony Silva, indicating the scope of the probe will extend beyond the state level.

Target 12 has learned Mutter had a phone call with both the R.I. State Police and Attorney General Peter Neronha's office Thursday afternoon. The mayor declined to detail specifics, citing the ongoing investigation, but said the discussion focused on a March 31 meeting he had with Silva.