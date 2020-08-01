Alexis Florio outlasts Giana Papa for RIGA Women’s Amateur Title

PORTSMOUTH (WPRI) – Down two strokes with five holes left to play, Alexis Florio showed no signs of letting in. The junior at Columbia University rallied to bring home her first amateur title on the final hole, outlasting 13-year old Giana Papa.

“I knew there was enough golf left to be played,” Florio said. “I’ve had a really long week here a lot of great experiences in my matches, so I knew I was going to be in it for the long run. I never gave up.”

Papa’s run to the final included a course record 67 on Monday. The two-time defending junior champion left quite a mark.

“I’m going to remember it because I did well. I did well this week so I can pass that to my next women’s amateur or my next tournament,” Papa said.

“This experience has been a great experience, playing with Alexis because she’s a great player as well. So that means I need to get better, and that’s how I can win this title.”

With the Ivy League season in the Fall cancelled, Florio is hoping to continue to ride this momentum into improving her game to be prepared for the regular season in the spring.

“It is tough to think I won’t compete with my teammates and not be on campus, but I think just taking this time to enjoy my family and be at home while I can,” the former Cranston West star said. “I can still practice and improve so I think working on my golf game and myself, and working more in this time will only make me better for when we do compete again.”

“We have a really strong team coming in so I think we can win an Ivy Championship.”