(WPRI) – Massachusetts native and former Providence College standout AJ Reeves is headed to Las Vegas to play with the Boston Celtics Summer League team. Reeves confirmed the reports on his personal social media accounts Friday.

The guard left one year of eligibility on the table when he declared for the NBA Draft following the Friars Sweet 16 season. He went undrafted, but will get an opportunity to earn a contract this summer playing with his hometown team.