AJ Quetta back home, Honorary Fan Banner Captain at Bruins game

BOSTON (WPRI) — It was the ultimate symbol of strength at Saturday night’s Bruins game where Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta served as Honorary Fan Banner Captain.

Cheers echoed through TD Garden, which was open at near full capacity for the first time in more than a year.

AJ suffered a serious spinal injury during a game earlier this year and spent months at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

His family told 12 News, he returned home to North Providence on May 19. He has also started rehabilitation work at Journey Forward in Canton, Massachusetts.

Anthony Quetta recently shared a video of AJ rehabbing on the AJ’s Army Facebook page. The post thanked all of AJ’s supporters for “motivating him in ways you can’t believe.”

