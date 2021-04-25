Agnes Paye’s journey helped build Kwity Paye’s strength and success

(WPRI) — Ahead of the NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is expected to be a franchise player for whatever NFL team chooses him. The hard work he showed on and off the field is something he learned at home. 12Sports J.P. Smollins caught up with his mother Agnes before the NFL Draft.

The Paye family will reunite in Colorado on Thursday, coming together to celebrate for what they hope will be a special night for the Bishop Hendricken All-American.

“If they could measure happiness, you know the level of my happiness but happiness is not something you can measure,” Agnes Paye, Kwity’s mother said. “So I’m so excited, his life is going to change, my life is going to change, our family life is going to change because of the hard work he did.”

His mother’s work, beginning the journey taking a second nursing home job that allowed Kwity to attend Hendricken and fulfill a promise.

“At first I couldn’t afford it because I had one job and the other kids, but when the coaches came to me and said that’s a good school he would benefit from it and he himself told me mom, it’s a very good school and if I go there I promise I will do my best, and get a scholarship so you don’t have to pay for college.”

Agnes escaped civil war in Liberia and after stays at two refugee camps, she arrived in Providence in 1999.

“My journey was not an easy one, the opportunity he had I never had so that’s why I came to this country, I said I would work so hard, try my best, give my kids the live I never had so, when they call his name, I don’t think Wednesday I’m even going to sleep. I’m just going to be awake till they call his name,” Paye said. “I am so excited now I said I know they are going to call you, you’re a good kid and you came this far, they going to call you.”