FOXBORO (WPRI) — The defense was strong once again as the Patriots completed their second day of Training Camp on Tuesday. A bright spot for the offense was Nelson Agholor as he hauled in several impressive catches including a one-handed touchdown grab over Joejuan Williams.

Agholor with another great TD grab on a nice deep ball from Mac. Agholor having a great day. @wpri12 — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 2, 2022

“Just working everyday, we just got to be consistent about it,” said Agholor. “Work everyday at it, be intentional about, have communication about it and work hard. Running when I’m tired, running when I’m fresh. We just got to keep running them. I think with those reps, it’ll put us in a better place.”

Quarterback Mac Jones also spoke to the media for the second time since camp started, as he continues to find his stride.

“I care a lot about football and we all do and it’s very competitive and when we lose ‘the day’ to me that’s like a shot in the heart you know it’s like we lost the game,” said Jones. “There’s a lot more than that because it’s practice you want to learn but at the end of the day we’re competing.”

Mac Jones: “Better days ahead, we’re only at the start of this thing.” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/aJRIEeOaop — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 2, 2022

Jones also made time for fans after his press conference, signing autographs for a few fans.