NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — From qualifying rounds to the final, a full week of tennis at the International Tennis Hall of Fame brought us two exciting finals in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

First up was the doubles final where the top seed duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jonathan Withrow met the pair of William Blumburg and Max Purcell on Center Court. The 1st set was all Lammons and Withrow who separated themselves on 2nd serves won (10 to 5). After the 1st set Blumburg and Purcell kicked it into high gear to keep the match alive. The duo was able to secure 21 of their 25 1st serve points (84%) and could have won the set more convincingly had they had done better than 1/8 on break points. It came down to the 3rd set tiebreaker which saw the top seeded duo win all 7 of their first serve points. The final was 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

This was the 4th consecutive match that Lammons and Withrow needed a third set tiebreaker. The duo trailed in each of the tiebreaks this week, with Sunday’s final being the only one not decided by two points.

“I think all week we played 10-point tiebreaks,” Lammons said. “So, we got kind of used to it, comfortable in that position, that environment.”

In three of the four matches, Lammons and Withrow lost the 2nd set, but what helped them win this week was their mentality in those tiebreaks.

“Nate and I are pretty good about understanding hey, this is a new match, it’s completely irrelevant what happened in the beginning,” Withrow acknowledged.

The doubles match was a battle, but the crowd filled every available seat for the singles final. No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino took on the story of the tournament in Alex Michelson.

Michelson started his title charge by knocking off defending Hall of Fame Open champion Maxime Cressey in one of the closest matches of the tournament. It would take 3 more sets against James Duckworth in the Round of 16. Then in both the Quarterfinals and Semifinal he was lights out. An easy 6-3, 6-3 win over the No. 4 seed Mackenzie McDonald before winning in straight sets, including a first set tiebreaker, against 4-time champion John Isner. Mannarino, as a seeded player, started with a bye and would go on to only drop one set the entire tournament.

The first set was smooth sailing for Mannarino as the 18-year-old Michelson struggled when the lefty was serving. Mannarino would win 16 of his 19 service points in that set. He also excelled on the return, converting both of his break points.

Michelson had a response though. He would cruise in the first game of the 2nd set and break serve immediately after to go up 2-0 early. Mannarino broke right back which then set up of the two most pivotal games of the match. Michelson came back from 40-0 but would fail to capitalize as Mannarino won with his 2nd advantage.

The other deciding moment came when the set was tied 4-4. Michelson brought the set to deuce but would double fault twice. The 38th ranked player in the world wasn’t going to let him get away with two mistakes and won that game and then the one immediately after.

This is Mannarino’s third title on the ATP Tour, second on grass. He spoke to his approach to the matches and the big moments.

“It’s all about what you’re going to show to your opponent,” Mannarino said. “Today I was trying to make him think I was comfortable and that I would be able to play some long rallies and not missing so much and I would make him work a lot.”

Mannarino’s final point. Game, set, match and the #2 seed Adrian Mannarino defeats Alex Michelson in straight sets! Despite the 6-2, 6-4 score line this 2nd set included some incredible points but just like his match against Humbert he was clutch in the big moments. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FCpPvkezGA — Sammy St.Jean (@sammyst18) July 23, 2023

Michelson had trouble with the lefty at times and pointed to the uniqueness of his opponent. He couldn’t remember a time he had played someone like Mannarino and his opponent the day before, John Isner, made for a tough transition.

“The guy was lefty, sliding serves, you know 10 feet off the court, not hitting super hard, redirecting super well,” Michelson said in his assessment of Mannarino. “And John (Isner) is just the opposite hitting big, big serves 130 [miles per hour] so it’s a complete different matchup.”

Michelson will now head down to the Atlanta Open before taking some time to reflect after his first few tournaments as an amateur. On the other hand, Mannarino said he will celebrate the win with friends before getting back to action for the hardcourt season.