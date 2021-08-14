A Shot for Life: Rhode Island basketball stars shoot hoops for a cure

MIDDLETOWN (WPRI) – Some of Rhode Island’s best local basketball players were out at St. George’s in Middletown today shooting hoops for a cure for cancer.

“I have some family members affected by cancer. I think cancer that affects everyone. Everyone knows someone that has been affected by it, so it’s great to come out here and shoot basketball for a great cause,” said Parker Mason from Rocky Hill Country Day School.

It was all part of “A Shot for Life,” a non-profit organization that funds health and cancer research initiatives through sports-based activities. Each local athlete participated in a shooting competition and raised money for cancer research.

On the girls side, Wheeler’s Kate Keenan won, shooting over 80 percent. Mike Levesque won for the boys, shooting 77.86 percent.

Unofficial calculations indicate that today’s event raised over 30,000 dollars so far.

“I honestly just had a great time doing it. That was the best part. I was with my friends, surrounded by a bunch of great basketball players, so honestly, the best part was giving back and making a difference,” said Kate Keenan from Wheeler, the girls winner.

CEO Mike Slonina said he wants to teach teens what their talent is capable of, beyond the basketball court.