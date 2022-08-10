(WPRI) — The ‘A Shot For Life’ Challenge is coming back to Rhode Island for the second consecutive year. The organization has been doing this challenge since 2013, and has also been taking place in Massachusetts for ten years. CEO Mike Slonina says this year will feature more elite talent.

“We were going to combine a really competitive basketball contest with a fundraiser, it has since blown up we’ve gone to many different sports,” said Slonina. “We just had our tenth year in Massachusetts, this will be our second year in Rhode Island and what I think is really great that we’re taking all of these really great athletes and future leaders, and showing them what their talent is capable of.”

The event is Saturday at St. George’s.