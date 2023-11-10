PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) #4 Smithfield had their hands full with the top-seeded Davies team. Davies Quarterback Daniel Rose had over 200 yards rushing. He was unstoppable. Davies punches their ticket to the championship game with a 34-7 win.
by: Derwin Worrell
