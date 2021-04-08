30 Revolution matches to air on myRITV this season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Revolution have a new television home in Rhode Island: myRITV.

All 30 regionally televised Revolution matches will air on myRITV this season, starting with the opener against the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 17, the soccer club and WPRI 12 affiliate announced Thursday.

“We value our long-standing partnership with The Kraft Group here in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, the CW Providence, and myRITV.

“We are committed to televising events important to our community and are excited to air the New England Revolution games on our myRITV affiliate,” he continued. “We look forward to growing with the team as the sport’s popularity grows in our local area and around the country.”

Saturday’s match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies will return for their second season together in the broadcast booth, and reporter Naoko Funayama will join them pitchside.

