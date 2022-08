PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael is poised to return to the D-II super bowl this year and avenge last year’s title game loss to Classical. The Saints have the fortune of leaning on arguably the best player in the state in Moses Meus, who has received a number of Division I scholarship offers.

The Saints will travel to Cumberland on Friday Sept. 2 for the Injury Fund game and then one week later open the regular season against Tolman.