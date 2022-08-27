PAWTUCKET (WPRI) — The Shea football team is young this season, but anchored by senior leadership as the Raiders look to get back to the playoffs under Dino Campopiano.

“Of course just to win some games, I’m just here to have fun,” said senior quarterback Cam Seaver. “We have a really young team here, a lot of kids coming up from JV so I’m just trying to see them succeed and stuff and hopefully just have a good season. Our head coach, Camp, he always makes sure things are straight over here coming in with a lot of fire and gets us fired up. It’s always fun over here.”

Shea’s injury fund game is against St. Raphael on September 2nd, and they open the regular season against Moses Brown.