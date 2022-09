PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – LaSalle Academy football is hungry to win another state title. The program tasted success in 2017 upsetting arch rival Bishop Hendricken and the team this Fall believes it has the chops to return to the top. The bitter taste left in the Rams mouth has fueled the senior class looking to end their careers on a high note.

The Rams open the season Friday Sept. 9 at Curtis high school on Staten Island, NY.