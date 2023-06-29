NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island-based 11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race — the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event.

It’s the first time a US-flagged team has won in the 50-year history of the race.

The team, skippered by Bristol native Charlie Enright, took the top of the leaderboard with 37 points and won three legs of the race.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” Enright said. “This race takes everything out of you – emotionally, mentally, and physically. I’m incredibly proud of our whole team who have worked tirelessly for three years to get to this point.”

The team was leading the overall race when just after 27 minutes after the start of the last leg, they were forced to retire following a no-fault collision with another team.

Enright and the team put in a request for redress to the World Sailing International Jury and after the hearing, the jury awarded 11th Hour with 4 points of redress — giving them a total of 37 points.

“Any sailor will tell you that they want to win races on the water and not in the jury room, and after winning three legs back to back we felt exceptionally strong and confident going into the final leg,” Enright said.

“We are pleased with the jury’s decision, although we wish we had had the chance to battle it out for this final leg on the water as Holcim-PRB have been exceptional competitors and pushed us all the way,” he continued.