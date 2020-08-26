11th Hour Racing team arrives back in Newport after successful training session

NEWPORT, RI (WPRI) — After thirteen days at sea, the 11th Hour Racing crew successfully completed their first training session for The Ocean Race in 2022.

“You know the sailing we do is humbling, so anytime you get to end a passage in Newport it’s rewarding,” said skipper Charlie Enright. “It never gets lost on us we feel very lucky to be able to do what we do.”

The six person crew made up of four male sailors, one female sailor and a reporter, sailed from Brittany, France to Newport Rhode Island. They safely arrived Friday August 14th.

“The conditions were varied — certainly,” Enright said. “It’s an interesting time of year to be going East to West in the North Atlantic. Most of the weather systems go the opposite way.”

The team tackled two scientific projects along the way.

“We carried a weather NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather drifter buoy which will monitor ocean currents sea surface temperatures salinity levels,” Enright said. “The other thing we have on board is a water sampler. We turn that on when we leave France and we don’t turn that off until we get to the US and we’re constantly monitoring water through the sampler.”

Enright said he hopes this data helps solve problems within the ocean community.

“The ocean is our racecourse, it’s our playground it’s where we go to work everyday,” Enright said. “I feel very lucky to be able to align my profession and my passion and to do so here in Rhode Island with such a great organization.”

