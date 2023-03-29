(WPRI) — A new era in Friartown began on Wednesday as Kim English was officially introduced as the men’s basketball coach at PC. He talks with 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon about the opportunity to lead the Friars.
by: Sam Knox
Posted:
Updated:
