Top Stories
LIVE: Senate leaders to speak after Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears House
Live
Top Stories
McKee visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Warwick, emphasizes importance of local sites
Video
WHO: ‘Premature,’ ‘unrealistic’ COVID-19 will end soon
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Providence shooting
Video
Wizardry or AI? New service animates old still photos, bringing them to life
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Nesi’s Notes: Feb. 27
Top Stories
RI budget picture improving; deficit pegged at $329M without Biden bill
Video
No seat for Bristol County on COVID oversight panel that grilled Gov. Baker
Video
‘Turning a corner’: COVID-19 infections, deaths falling at RI nursing homes
Video
Vaccinations speeding up in RI, as infections and hospitalizations tumble
Video
Top Stories
South Kingstown’s Mason Feole looking for breakout year in Padres system
Video
Top Stories
Kevin McNamara joins Yianni Kourakis to talk URI and PC hoops
Video
Bryant basketball enters COVID pause with dream season in balance
Video
Hendricken boys hockey sweeps Burrillville in state semis
Video
LaSalle skates past Burrillville, heads to state championship for 4th straight year
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/26/2021: Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott; Hospital merger
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope
Video
Newsmakers 2/19/2021: Congressman David Cicilline
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed James Grimes?
Video
Target 12: Nowhere to Go
Video
Top Stories
From carpet to couch: memorable looks from The Golden Globes
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Braised Short Rib
Video
Frances Largeman-Roth helps you choose healthy foods for a better diet
Video
Mad Science Monday: ‘What’s In It?’
Video
The Rhode Home: An update from Mentor RI
Video
Special Coverage & Notices
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
Video
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Atypical Election: What to expect when you vote this November
Video
Pandemic Pass or Fail: How school districts across US are finding solutions for education equity
WATCH: CVS Health Charity Classic Virtual Giving Show
Video
More Special Coverage & Notices Headlines
PPAC, WPRI 12 Blood Drive held Thursday
Video
WPRI 12 launches 12 News Now newscast to air weekdays at 4 pm
Video
12 on 12: It’s Good News!
Video
New Hampshire Primary Digital Show
Live
Big Game Bound: 49ers, Chiefs set for Super Bowl showdown
Video
12 on 12 – The Business of Cannabis
Video
Impeachment Hearings: Live analysis and breakdown of process
12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes
Video
Election Day 2019: Polls closed in RI and Mass
Video
EEE detected in Block Island mosquitoes
Your Local Election HQ
Voter Guide: What you need to know for March 2 special election in RI
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Woman, 20, charged in deadly Warwick hit-and-run
Video
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Police ID 19-year-old killed in Providence shooting
Video
RI passes 3 million coronavirus tests on anniversary of 1st case; 15 more deaths reported
Live
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts & Interactive Data
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
LIVE: Senate leaders to speak after Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears House
Live
McKee visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Warwick, emphasizes importance of local sites
Video
WHO: ‘Premature,’ ‘unrealistic’ COVID-19 will end soon
RI passes 3 million coronavirus tests on anniversary of 1st case; 15 more deaths reported
Live
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Newsfeed Now: Third COVID vaccine begins US rollout; 7-year-old opens lemonade stand to fund brain surgery
Video
White House COVID-19 team briefs public as J&J vaccine doses shipped to states
Video
Massachusetts enters next stage of reopening plan
Video
Today marks one year since first COVID-19 case announced in RI
Video
First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines being shipped across the US, will arrive in RI in coming days
Video
Pawtucket students returning to the classroom for first time since last March
Video
Cranston lowers COVID-19 vaccine age to 65
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
A look at the snow totals this season
New ‘fish condo’ off East Providence coast bustling with activity
Video
Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Wizardry or AI? New service animates old still photos, bringing them to life
YMCA course provides students resources to create digital music
Video
Scituate couple crafts satirical card game designed to keep people laughing through the darkest of times
Video
Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022
You could win a seat on SpaceX all-civilian mission to ‘explore amongst the stars’
Video
Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 77 pounds of fleece
Gallery
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
Video