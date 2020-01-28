State of the Bay 360

Climb aboard WPRI 12’s Sky Drone 12 and explore the 360 degree views from various landmarks along Rhode Island’s precious Narragansett Bay. If you have VR goggles, you can use them here too for a fully immersive experience!
This is part of:
Interactive scenes from Sky Drone 12 high above Narragansett Bay in 360 degree VR view
Climb aboard WPRI 12’s Sky Drone 12 and explore the 360 degree views from various landmarks along Rhode Island’s precious Narragansett Bay. If you have VR goggles, you can use them here too for a fully immersive experience!
This is part of: