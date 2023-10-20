As autumn settles in, the leaves in Rhode Island are starting to turn.
12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo used Sky Drone 12 to give us a bird’s eye view of the foliage along the Pawtuxet River in Scituate.
by: Mike Costanza
Posted:
Updated:
