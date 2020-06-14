Healthcare workers join peaceful protest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sky Drone 12 captured an iconic moment of Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest at the Rhode Island State House.

The massive group of protesters parted ways as a separate protest made up of medical professionals marched in to join them; most of them doctors and medical school students.

Some had signs reading messages like, “white coats for black lives” and others saying, “racism is a cancer.” They all had the same goals with one message they wanted to unite with change.

“Racism absolutely is a public health crisis,” Stephen Bozier said.

The crowd then heard from Stephen Bozier, a medical student at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School. He spoke with Eyewitness News following his passionate speech.

“The conversation can’t stop tomorrow, can’t stop next week, it can’t stop next year. It’s anti-racist work, even as a black person I constantly have to unlearn the ways in which white supremacy has conditioned my mind to think about myself and other people like me and people not like me,” Bozier said.

THIS was the iconic moment from today’s protest thus far. Protesters already on the State House steps parting the center to allow for medical professionals to join them on the State House steps as they held their own march. Powerful. ⁦@wpri12⁩ pic.twitter.com/CDhWk60Sfp — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2020

Many doctors at the rally said while they may be from different socioeconomic backgrounds, they all stand united in the message of equality and change.