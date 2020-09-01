AP Science

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
72°
Providence
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
COVID-19
Crime
Politics
Inflation Tracker
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Automotive News
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer …
Video
Top Stories
273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed, …
Easton’s Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria …
Park officials warn Yellowstone flooding could be …
Gallery
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles …
Video
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Pinpoint Traffic
Severe Weather
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather Blog
Weather App
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
Key Races
Meet the Candidates
Exclusive Polls & Analysis
Televised Debates
2022 Voter Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Election Results
Top Stories
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer …
Video
Top Stories
Senate votes to put limits on state takeover of Providence …
Video
Top Stories
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun …
Video
Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains …
Video
1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. …
Video
RI Senate sends 3 gun-control bills to McKee’s desk
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Finding Home
The Gift of Life
Ghost Army
Honoring Black History
Maternal Health Matters
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Sarah Guernelli
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI judge: Naked fat tests ‘inappropriate, improper …
Video
Top Stories
RI health official charged with child porn possession …
Video
RI Commerce to consider possible deal for Pawtucket …
Video
Short-staffed DHS hasn’t hosted exam for new workers …
Video
Police: RI health official uploaded child porn to …
Video
SPORTS
Celtics
High School
Hometown Hero
College
PC Hoops
Red Sox
Patriots: New England Nation
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Friday Night Blitz
Top Stories
Local team to make history, gearing up for Newport …
Video
Top Stories
Golden Knights hire former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy
U.S. Open golfers weigh in on Mickelson’s choice …
Video
Patriots release training camp schedule
Andruzzi Foundation holds 14th annual golf tournament
Video
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12 Exclusive: School Scandal
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/10/2022: Joy Fox; RI budget breakdown
Video
Newsmakers 6/3/2022: Pension Bond Debate
Video
Finding Home: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed Dimitri Perry?
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Science
SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after …
Top AP Science Headlines
Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022
The Rhode Show presents ‘Top Scoops’!
Nominate your fav ice cream now!
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Prov. carjacking leads to police pursuit in Mass.
Pawtucket couple killed in Seekonk crash
Cooler By Mid Week
RI Senate sends 3 gun-control bills to McKee’s desk
Providence picked as 7th best place to live in 2022
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Help available for housing-challenged Rhode Islanders
How to be an organ donor, and why it’s so vital
Ghost Army: Meet the ‘combat con artists’ of WWII
View All 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
FDA panel backs Moderna’s COVID shot for older kids
Many formula plants weren’t inspected due to COVID
Massachusetts to distribute 2 million COVID-19 tests
Pfizer shot appears effective for kids under 5
COVID test requirement lifted for international travel
US orders millions of COVID-19 shots for youngest
WHO: COVID origins remain unclear
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots
State-run vaccination, testing sites to close
Jha: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by mid-June
Novavax hopes COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
View All Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Sky Drone 12: Aftermath of Newport hotel fire
VIDEO: DEM conducts controlled fire on Dutch Island
Sea level rise accelerating, new report reveals
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Providence picked as 7th best place to live in 2022
New app aims to improve Providence drivers’ commutes
‘Squid Game’ adapted as non-fatal reality series
VHS tape sells for $75K at auction
Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale