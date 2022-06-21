The 30th annual Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts will take place this Saturday, June 25 at Roger Williams Park Zoo. It is a unique adults-only (21+) evening at the Zoo where guests can feast on food from over 35 of the area’s hottest restaurants, order a Zootini, and enjoy live music and dancing, all while helping to support the Zoo’s environmental education and conservation programs.

For more information, click here.

