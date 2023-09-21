At Zinnia Health Exeter, they have a passion for helping individuals, families, and communities overcome the challenges stemming from substance use disorders. Each year, their facility helps more than 3,500 men and women achieve sober living. Located in a quiet rural setting in, they offer men-only and women-only residential care.

They accept most providers as Zinnia Health is in-network working with many leading insurance companies.

This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Kristi Provuncher and Tom Pirnie as they shared more info.

To learn more, visit: https://zinniahealth.com/