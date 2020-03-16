Live Now
Zeppole time at LaSalle Bakery

It’s that time of year! With St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day this week, many are having their zeppole cravings as we speak.

Nobody does it better than LaSalle Bakery so we dropped by to chat with Michael Manni about everything they have to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Learn more: http://lasallebakery.net/

