Zeppole time at LaSalle Bakery

It’s that time of year! With St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day this week, many are having their zeppole cravings as we speak.

Nobody does it better than LaSalle Bakery so we dropped by to chat with Michael Manni about everything they have to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Learn more: http://lasallebakery.net/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

