Zachary Levesque, Branch Manager for Northpointe Bank is back with us and today he gives us insight into what mortgage interest rates could look like for the rest of the year.
And, we get info on what rates could look like long term. Always great information to know, especially if you’re looking to buy a home this year.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.