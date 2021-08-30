Your skin care questions answered by Tokarz Dermatology

When using an acne scar serum, don’t forget other important parts of your skincare routine: be sure to wash your face, apply moisturizer and wear sunscreen as well.

When it comes to protecting our skin, it is crucial that we do what we can to keep it as healthy as possible. However, it is not uncommon to have questions regarding certain procedures, practices, and habits. From what works and what doesn’t, to “anti-aging” products to the best procedures in laser and cosmetic dermatology and more, this morning many of our questions were answered as we welcomed board certified dermatologist Dr. Valerie Tokarz from Tokarz Dermatology to “The Rhode Show”.

