Your Holiday shopping deals await now with helpful advice from Jennifer Jolly

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you may be counting down to one of those days to score just the perfect deal. However, you may not have to wait that long! Many deals are already out there and are waiting for you to scoop them right up. Joining us on “The Rhode Show” today with some ideas and offers you just can’t miss is Tech and Life expert, Jennifer Jolly.

Find the deals here: https://www.techish.com/

Follow Jennifer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JenniferJolly

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

