Flip your circus experience! Flip Circus is at Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, currently, through Monday, August 28 and it’s fun for the entire family. See artists from the entire world including Italy, Ukraine, Colombia, and Mexico.
Flip Circus has been created to offer a close and intimate experience with the artists as you will enjoy a world-class array of artists and performers including trapeze, jugglers, dancers, and a live orchestra in a cozy and comfortable setting.
This morning on The Rhode Show we got an inside look at all of the action!
For additional info, visit: https://www.flipcircus.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.