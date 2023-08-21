Flip your circus experience! Flip Circus is at Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, currently, through Monday, August 28 and it’s fun for the entire family. See artists from the entire world including Italy, Ukraine, Colombia, and Mexico.

Flip Circus has been created to offer a close and intimate experience with the artists as you will enjoy a world-class array of artists and performers including trapeze, jugglers, dancers, and a live orchestra in a cozy and comfortable setting.

This morning on The Rhode Show we got an inside look at all of the action!

For additional info, visit: https://www.flipcircus.com/