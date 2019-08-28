Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T’Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight
YMCA offers many before and after school programs to keep your child safe

YMCA Offering Help to Those Affected by Newport Gas Outage

Before and after school programs are a great way to keep your child safe, inspire them to learn, and introduce them to positive role models.

Rather than spending the hours after school sitting at home, after school programs can provide students with an after school snack, academic enrichment, and a range of engaging and interactive activities.

The YMCA is now enrolling for before and after school care. Limited space available.

LEARN MORE AT: WWW.YKIDSCARE.ORG

