YMCA offers many before and after school programs to keep your child safe

Before and after school programs are a great way to keep your child safe, inspire them to learn, and introduce them to positive role models.

Rather than spending the hours after school sitting at home, after school programs can provide students with an after school snack, academic enrichment, and a range of engaging and interactive activities.

The YMCA is now enrolling for before and after school care. Limited space available.

LEARN MORE AT: WWW.YKIDSCARE.ORG

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

