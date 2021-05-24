Yankee Magazine’s 2021 Best of New England Summer Travel Guide

Every year, the May-June issue of Yankee magazine provides readers with editors’ picks for the best attractions, dining and lodging in its annual Best of New England Summer Travel Guide, one of the most-read issues of the year.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.