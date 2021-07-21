Yachtely Crew are Titans of Soft Rock

If you’re a fan of YACHT ROCK radio then you can’t miss Yachtley Crew: Batten Down the Hatches Tour coming to The Strand Theatre this Friday.
Yachtley Crew are “The Titans of Soft Rock” covering all your favorite songs from the 70’s and 80’s.
All tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://thestrandri.com/events/new-date-yachtley-crew-batten-down-the-hatches-tour-presented-by-nulevel-entertainment-2/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.