Writing Hollywood Movies From Rhode Island

When we think of the film industry, we think of Los Angeles.

But Rhode Island has long been a coveted base for both underground and prominent film productions.

Born and raised in Providence, screenwriter and producer Chris Sparling has many tales to tell about the film industry, what it’s like to operate from the Ocean State, and how he found himself creating and contributing to major projects despite being 3,000 miles away from Hollywood.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

