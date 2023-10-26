Calling all Ice Cream Lovers!

Wrights Creamery’s Test Batch Club is an interactive Membership for local ice cream fans.

Starting in January, Test Batch Club members will receive 13 weeks of new ice cream creations, never tasted by anyone else before!

Each week you pick up a pint (or two) of ice cream and let us know your thoughts through online surveys.

For more information go to WrightsRI.com or https://www.thewrightscoopri.com/wrights-creamery