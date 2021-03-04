Wright’s Dairy Farm offers Maple Milk for March

Maple Milk is made fresh daily at Wrights Dairy Farm & Bakery. The popular North Smithfield bakery started offering Maple Milk in 2020, and it was so popular they sold out every day! Maple milk is a blend of whole milk and real maple syrup. The milk, of course, is made from the cows on the farm, and the maple syrup used is local, too. It comes from Chepachet Farms.

Wright’s offers the maple milk in two sizes: 12 oz and 1/2 gallons for the entire month of March.

Maple is often confused as a fall flavor, but sugaring actually happens late February into early March. All of Wright’s milk is from “moo to you in 24 hours.”