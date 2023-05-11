Wright’s Creamery is NOW open in Providence (10 Simms Ave). It is in the new Farm Fresh RI building. You can go there on Saturdays and watch them making ice cream.

Flavors like Black Raspberry, Coffee Oreo, Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl, and so much more. RI’s only Cow-To-Cone ice cream. Follow on social media @WrightsCreameryRI