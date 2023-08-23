Rhode Island’s only Cow to Cone Ice Cream is now available in Providence as Wright’s Creamery is ready to welcome you to their beautiful location inside the Farm Fresh Rhode Island Building.

From Ice Cream to a variety of other treats and fun items in their retail area, they are ready to have you visit all year round.

Brendan shared his recent visit on The Rhode Show today to learn more!

For additional info, head to: https://www.thewrightscoopri.com/wrights-creamery