Co-Owners Matt Gray and Bill Schmidt of Ragged Island Brewing Company join The Rhode Show as part of Local Wine & Craft Beer Week.

Ragged Island Brewing Co. opened at their forever home in May 2022 on a 37-acre farm at 54 Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth, RI. What’s very special about this brewery is that there is more than craft beer to offer to customers. The farm is open to customers to explore including a vibrant greenhouse and taproom space, and multiple outdoor decks overlooking Narragansett Bay.

To find out more about this unique local destination, go to https://raggedislandbrewing.com/