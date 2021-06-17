WPRI gives back for annual Founder’s Day of Caring

Giving back and volunteering your time are always good things and today kicks off a two day Founder’s Day event for the team at WPRI-12 as employees give their time at various locations across The Ocean State.

Established in 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” takes place every year, during the third week of June as employees at each of Nexstar’s stations take the time to do volunteer work with organizations and public service agencies in their local community. The idea is to enable our employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.

One of the locations where our team is volunteering this year is The Providence Animal Rescue League and that’s where Brendan Kirby was live on “The Rhode Show” this morning learning more about this wonderful organization, what they do and how we will be assisting them today.

For more info, visit: https://www.parl.org/

