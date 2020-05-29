Workout with RI native on Peloton

People are familiar with Peloton for the bike, but while being stuck out at home, many have discovered that there are many more programs that Peloton offers! Instructor, Matty Maggiacomo, is a Rhode Island native, and has been teaching classes from the ocean state during the pandemic. He joins The Rhode Show to tell us more!
