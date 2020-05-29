Workout with RI native on Peloton

Like many businesses and locations, Roger Williams Park Zoo has been closed due to the pandemic. But now they're ready to open their gates once again as the zoo plans to reopen on June 1. Executive Director, Dr. Jeremy Goodman shares details on the changes made to protect the health and safety of their visitors. The zoo will be open daily from 9:00a-4:00p.• Everyone – including members - must go online rwpzoo.org to obtain tickets and pick a specific time slot to visit the Zoo.• No tickets sold at the gate.• Timeslots are 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, noon, 1 pm, 2 pm.• Guests may stay on Zoo grounds until 4 pm.• Guests will be checked while still in their cars at the entrance to insure they have tickets for the correct time slot, face masks, and if appropriate membership card.• Guests will park in designated parking spots, and then proceed to the gate.• Before entering the Zoo every guest will undergo a no touch temperature check.• We have enhanced cleaning protocols.• New food service SSA working closely with Zoo to enforce all State regulations regarding COVID-19 protocols for food service and dining outdoors.• Food is terrific – fresh, tasty, and healthy options.• All the animals are out in their habitats.• Will see creative signs and on-ground reminders of how to stay socially distant.• Lots of staff out and about to answer questions and give you directions.• Everyone staff and guests MUST wear face masks at all times.• Some buildings will be closed, and Hasbro’s Our Big Backyard is closed.• Will work together to make a great opening and have a fun filled season at the Zoo.