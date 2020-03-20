Workout Apps and virtual classes to try

Gyms may be closed, but there are still plenty of ways to get a workout in. Ashley Erling checks out some apps and virtual classes people can take while social distancing.

Apps & websites:

Peloton

Obe’

Strong by Zumba

Aaptiv

Beach Body

Planet Fitness

Local Gyms are also offering Virtual Classes:

StoneFit– Posting videos on social media

Body Rock– Posting videos on social media

Lois Fitness– Posting daily workouts on Facebook

Providence Power Yoga- holding classes via Zoom

Rhode Island Hot Yoga- offering virtual classes

Here is a sample of an online workout from StoneFit for you to try.

