Working with Robotics at South County Health

Dr Robert Marchand is an expert in robotic joint replacement. He is one of the most experienced MAKO robotic surgeons in the world, having performed over 3,000 robotic procedure since 2010.

South County Health has made significant investments in Robotics over the last few years. In addition to the MAKO, South County Hospital is home to the da Vinci XI surgical system, the most advanced minimally invasive option for colorectal, general and urological surgeries. South County Health and Ortho Rhode Island’s Dr Ian Madam made history on Jan 9 by performing Rhode Islands first ever Spin robotic assisted surgery with the ExcelsiusGPS. This navigation technology uses preoperative cat scans and a robotic arm to provide GPS like guidance for surgeons to plan and carryout safer, less invasive and more accurate spine procedures. A portion of the Centennial Ball funds will directly support robotics at SCH.

The Centennial Ball will be held Saturday Sept 21, 2019 from 6p-11p at the Dunes Club Narragansett. This is the largest fundraising event of the year.

