Working Remotely From Home

As the great B.B. King once sang… “The Thrill is Gone”
Are you one of the thousands of people working from home?
In the beginning of this it seems like a good idea but now it’s a little old.
This morning on The Rhode Show, Rebecca Risk joined us from Robert Half to give us some advice on how to get through it all.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.