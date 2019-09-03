Live Now /
Women’s leadership conference comes to RI convention center

R.I.S.E (Realizing Inspiration & Sustaining Excellence) Women’s Leadership Conference brings discussion, thought leadership and sharing of best practices across: Health & Wellness, Financial Literacy, Women in Leadership, Women in Entrepreneurship and Mentorship & Paying it forward.

Details:
Rhode Island Convention Center, Top Floor
September 19, 2019

Get your tickets now https://www.risewlc.com/

