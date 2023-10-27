Come and join the Rhode Island Historical Society as they gather on the Great Lawn of the John Brown House Museum for the enchanting Witch Craft Market. This event is a delightfully spooky celebration of Halloween, offering family-friendly fun with Rhode Island artisans, games, delectable treats, and much more.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore a variety of stalls hosted by local vendors who will be selling an array of Halloween-inspired and mystical products. Among these vendors are Hungry Ghost Press, Taft Street Studios, The Rusty Scissors, Gremlin Ceramics, and Screaming Skull Candles. Notably, this market will unveil the debut of “Hoki” by Mek Mek Games, an intriguing fortune-telling solitaire game.

For those seeking companions of the feline persuasion, the Rhode Island SPCA will be present, introducing you to cats and other small animals available for adoption – a chance to “Find Your Familiar.”

Additionally, you can test your skills in eerie lawn games and activities, have your fortune revealed by tarot reader Evalyn Archer, or savor the flavors of Little B’s BBQ, which will be on-site throughout the day, serving up classic barbecue with all the fixings.

Whether you decide to simply walk in on the day of the event or choose to register in advance, you’re in for a bewitching time. To secure your spot, you can register at https://www.simpletix.com/e/witch-craft-market-tickets-144942.