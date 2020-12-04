Wish your pet “Happy Howlidays’ with these gift ideas

Comedian Tom Dreesen’s illustrious show business career spans decades. He has done it all from appearing multiple times on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ to Opening for Frank Sinatra for years, and he has delighted generations of audiences with his terrific and original standup comedy.

He has chronicled it all in his new book: “Still Standing: My Journey from Streets & Saloons to the Stage & Sinatra” which is available now and makes a great Holiday gift. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we wrapped things up by airing Part TWO of Brendan Kirby’s engaging chat with this master of the stage.