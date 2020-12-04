Wish your pet “Happy Howlidays’ with these gift ideas

As the author of Pampered Pets on a Budget, Kristen Levine has been striving to make the world a better place for pets for more than 25 years. Levine says you can’t let the holidays go by without showing your #1 pal how much you appreciate them. So, what’s on your pet’s wish list? Levine shares gift ideas for pet parents and their fur babies so they can have Happy Howlidays & a Meowy Christmas!

Find more information at www.TipsonTV.com

