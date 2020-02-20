A taste of Switzerland at Ocean House’s ‘Fondue Village’

Champagne and hot cheese fondue inside a cozy gondola–what more could you ask for? Experience a taste of Switzerland at Ocean House this winter. Their Fondue Village features 3 gondolas where guests can cozy up with friends and family as they indulge in some tasty, authentic meals.

Guests will arrive on the Ocean House’s North Lawn, borrow a stylish Columbia Grand Trek down jacket, then enter one of our fully restored Vermont Ski Gondolas (either for up to four, or up to six guests) for a private three-course meal, paired with Veuve Clicquot champagne. A personal server will oversee your meal to provide you a unique dining experience.

Seatings available December 2, 2019 through March 31, 2020. Limit four (4) or six (6) guests per seating.

The Fondue Village offers lunch and dinner options and is open through March 2020.

