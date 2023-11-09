Carl Kazen Jr, President of New England Tire, joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about car care tips for the winter.
Make sure your car is ready to tackle the ever-changing weather conditions of Rhode Island.
For more information on New England Tire, visit www.newenglandtire.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.